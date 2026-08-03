Matt Savage returns to the Old Meeting House of Francestown with “No Jazz Allowed." On August 9, The Old Meeting House of Francestown is fortunate to feature Francestown’s own Matt Savage. Matt is an acclaimed American jazz pianist, bandleader, and composer known for his virtuosic, joyful, and often high-energy piano playing. His music spans modern jazz, trio formats, and funk/fusion with the Matt Savage Groove Experiment, characterized by complex harmonies, infectious rhythms, and an upbeat, life-affirming tone. He is known for rapid, "swing" piano playing, intricate improvisations, and wildly inventive compositions.

In this special concert, Matt will present “No Jazz Allowed” with his jazz band, serving as a sneak preview for his upcoming album project. This show is made up of pop cover songs from the last 50 years, but in a straight-ahead jazz format. With a wide variety of tempos and styles, this show will be sure to surprise even the most familiar fans of these modern-era hits. For more information on Matt and his jazz, go to: https://www.savagerecords.com/

Come to the Old Meeting House from 4 to 5 pm to welcome Matt back to Francestown. Don’t forget to bring a picnic and a chair or a blanket. In case of inclement weather, the show will move indoors. The Francestown Old Meeting House “Sundays at 4” continues until August 30th with Miss Juliann on August 16 (a children’s concert), Zydeco Revelators on August 23 and Arthur Terembula on August 30. The concerts are free but donations are welcomed.