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Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

Lynn Carnival

Lynn Carnival

The Lynn Carnival is coming to 40 Federal Street, Lynn, MA 01905, from August 6-16, 2026! Bring the whole family for 11 days of carnival rides, games, food and classic midway fun in Lynn.

The family-friendly carnival will feature more than a dozen rides, exciting games and plenty of your favorite carnival food. Enjoy the sights and sounds of the midway, make memories with family and friends, and take advantage of select discount ride promotion days featuring unlimited rides.

Monday-Friday: Opens at 6 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: Opens at 1 p.m.

The carnival typically closes between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays. Sunday closing times may be earlier.

Proceeds from the Lynn Carnival will benefit the City of Lynn.

40 Federal Street - MA
Gate fee $3/children under 6 are free. Rides are additional.
01:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Fiesta Shows,MA
customersupport@fiestashows.com
40 Federal Street - MA
40 Federal Street
Lynn, Massachusetts 01905

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