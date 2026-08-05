The Lynn Carnival is coming to 40 Federal Street, Lynn, MA 01905, from August 6-16, 2026! Bring the whole family for 11 days of carnival rides, games, food and classic midway fun in Lynn.

The family-friendly carnival will feature more than a dozen rides, exciting games and plenty of your favorite carnival food. Enjoy the sights and sounds of the midway, make memories with family and friends, and take advantage of select discount ride promotion days featuring unlimited rides.

Monday-Friday: Opens at 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: Opens at 1 p.m.

The carnival typically closes between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays. Sunday closing times may be earlier.

Proceeds from the Lynn Carnival will benefit the City of Lynn.

