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Luette Saul & Matthew Odell in concert

Luette Saul & Matthew Odell in concert

Luette Saul & Matthew Odell in concert
Sunday, September 20, 2026 - 3:00 PM EDT
Soprano singer Luette Saul and pianist Matthew Odell in concert.

Luette Saul and Matthew Odell present a song recital featuring the music of beloved French composer Maurice Ravel for voice and piano and for solo piano.

Songs:

Ballade de la reine morte d'aimer

Chanson du rouet

Un grand sommeil noir

Les grands vents venus d'outremer

5 melodies populaires grecques

Vocalise

Solo piano pieces:

Jeux d'eau

Valses nobles et sentimentales

Pavane pour une infante defunte

ABOUT LUETTE SAUL

Luette Saul, soprano, holds degrees in vocal performance from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and the University of Southern Maine. She grew up in Pomfret and is happy to be able to perform in such a beautiful place, with such a fantastic pianist, and with Saskadena Six as a backdrop. She lives in Portland, Maine with her husband and two children. She teaches voice at her studio in Portland, and at the Portland Conservatory of Music.

ABOUT MATTHEW ODELL

The American pianist Matthew Odell began his studies at the age of 10 and has since won acclaim for performances of a wide range of repertoire as a solo recitalist, soloist with orchestra, and chamber musician. He has been hailed as “excellent” by the New York Times and “brilliant ... playing with total commitment and real abandon” by Gramophone. Highlights of past concert seasons include such diverse projects as Messiaen’s Des canyons aux étoiles... with David Robertson and the Juilliard Orchestra for the reopening of Alice Tully Hall, a performance in the New York Philharmonic’s Stravinsky Festival, and a tour of concerts, lectures, and masterclasses in England, France, and Spain. Recent concerts have featured the complete solo piano works of Olivier Messiaen, Pierre Boulez, Elliott Carter, John Adams, and Michel Merlet.

ArtisTree Community Arts Center
$26.25
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Artistee Community Arts Center
8024573500
design@artistreevt.org
http://www.artistreevt.org
ArtisTree Community Arts Center
2095 Pomfret Road
South Pomfret, Vermont 05067
802-457-3500
info@artistreevt.org
http://www.artistreevt.org

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