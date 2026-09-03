Love, Tragedy & Triumph

Audiences are invited to a breathtaking evening of orchestral masterworks as Symphony New Hampshire explores the rawest corners of the human experience in Love, Tragedy and Triumph.

Most excitingly, this concert marks a historic milestone as Symphony New Hampshire proudly welcomes our brilliant new Music Director, Adam Kerry Boyles, to the podium for his inaugural performance.

For the opening concert of our 2026-2027 season, Symphony New Hampshire looks at the wide spectrum of love and passion through the lens of four pieces.

First, the sparkling overture to Mozart’s Così fan tutte, a comic opera that examines the excitement and fragility of youthful relationships.

Following that is a lush setting of the English folk song, “O Waly Waly” (known more often on this side of the Atlantic as “The Water is Wide”), a song in which the beauty and heartache of love walk hand in hand.

To conclude the first act, music from 20th century American composer, David Diamond, depicting five scenes of history’s most star-crossed couple, Romeo and Juliet.

The evening comes to a fiery and triumphant close with the passionate El amor brujo of Manuel de Falla. A story of betrayal, ghosts, and the power of love to beat the odds.

Concertgoers should prepare to be swept away by the raw intensity, profound sorrow, and ultimate, soaring transcendence of an unforgettable night of music.