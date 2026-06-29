Loading Dock Concert Series: Fox + Roy

All ages

Free (suggested donation $12)

Our outdoor Loading Dock Concerts return this summer for a limited run on Thursdays. Stop by, stay a while, grab a drink, and experience a Portsmouth summer sunset set to live music by up-and-coming regional acts and fan favorites! See the FAQs below for more details on attending a concert.

While you're here, be sure to explore the Gallery, Lobby Gallery, and Shop at 3S. The galleries are always free and open to the public.

Hailing from southern Maine, this harmony-driven duo plays tender interpretations of folk, soul, blues, and Americana covers from the 50s, 60s, 70s, and beyond.

The two met over a decade ago while working together at The Black Birch in Kittery, becoming fast friends and slow music partners. They play songs you’re sure to know, but with their own warm and gentle twist.

You may recognize the singers from the indie folk/soul band, Foxglove, and Winnie from Old Hat Stringband, The Hazel Project, and many more.

They play throughout the Seacoast of Maine and New Hampshire, often turning their duo into a trio, adding a friend on pedal steel, mandolin, or guitar — depending on the show. At 3S, they'll be joined by Alex Keenan on pedal steel.