Loading Dock Concert Series: Ezra Cohen & Megan From Work

All ages

Free (suggested donation $12)

Our outdoor Loading Dock Concerts return this summer for a limited run on Thursdays. Stop by, stay a while, grab a drink, and experience a Portsmouth summer sunset set to live music by up-and-coming regional acts and fan favorites! See the FAQs below for more details on attending a concert.

While you're here, be sure to explore the Gallery, Lobby Gallery, and Shop at 3S. The galleries are always free and open to the public.

About Ezra Cohen:

Ezra Cohen & The Big City Band are a Dover, New Hampshire rock band led by singer/songwriter Ezra Cohen, channeling hooky, heart-on-sleeve ’90s-leaning power-pop/alt-rock in the lineage of The Replacements, The Lemonheads, and The Gin Blossoms. After years of Ezra releasing and touring solo material, the Big City Band era kicked the songs into full-band, riff-bright form—landing on releases like the DIY-punk EP Scream Your Head Off! (2024) and the full-length Worse For The Wear (released Oct 25, 2024 via Dead Broke Rekerds).

About Megan From Work

Megan From Work is a Manchester, New Hampshire–based indie rock band led by singer-songwriter Megan Simon. Blending poppy punk energy, ’90s-leaning alternative rock, and emotionally candid songwriting into punchy, hook-forward songs that balance earnest vulnerability with driving guitars. The band has built momentum through regional touring, releases like Girl Suit (2024), and rising festival appearances including Boston Calling, carving out a fast-growing presence in the Northeast DIY scene and were recently named Rock Artist of the Year at the Boston Music Awards (2025) and Punk Act of the Year at the New England Music Awards (2025).