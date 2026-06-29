Loading Dock Concert Series: Caitlin Piper

Caitlin Piper is New Hampshire–based singer-songwriter, Caitlin blends soul, jazz, pop, and rock into a sound that feels both timeless and contemporary. With a retro groove, jazz-forward sensibility, and heartfelt, relatable lyrics, her original songs explore love, relationships, and life on the Seacoast. Known for her soulful voice and natural storytelling, she draws listeners in with music that is personal, honest, and deeply felt. Her debut album releases in June 2026.

Caitlin will be joined by Jim Dozet on guitar, PJ Donahue on drums, and Nate Therrien on bass, an exceptional band bringing depth, groove, and vibrant energy to a fun night of music.