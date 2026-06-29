Litchfield USA 250th Birthday Celebration

The Town of Litchfield NH is celebrating our nation's 250th birthday by honoring our colonial and indigenous past by bringing together our community for an amazing party. We invite you to be part of this historic milestone.

Kicking off our town wide celebration the opening ceremonies start here! The museum and gift shop will be open from 10-2 with artifacts displayed from the Revolutionary War era, as well as a new exhibit recreating Litchfield's old Griffin Store and Tavern. There will be historical presentations, a raising of the flag, reading of the Declaration of Independence, and a patriotic sing-along. Self-guided and docent tours of key colonial and indigenous locations in the old town center, including the only original undisturbed muster ground in the state of New Hampshire, as well as the grave of our notable townsman Wyseman Clagett, who was the last attorney general to the King of England and the first attorney general of New Hampshire, all free of charge! Come join the fun!