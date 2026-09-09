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Let's Talk Nature | Slugs, Burrs, and Brilliant Ideas

Let's Talk Nature | Slugs, Burrs, and Brilliant Ideas

Nature has had millions of years to solve problems. From the tiny hooks on a burdock burr that inspired Velcro to the water-repellent surface of a lotus leaf, the natural world is full of ingenious solutions that humans are learning to imitate.

For this month’s Let’s Talk Nature, we’ll explore the fascinating world of biomimicry—the practice of looking to nature for inspiration to solve human challenges. We’ll consider some surprising examples and then turn our attention to the natural world around us: What clever solutions can we discover in the plants, animals, and ecosystems of the Newfound Watershed?

At each “Let’s Talk Nature” gathering, we share a short article and supplemental materials in advance and come together for an informal, welcoming discussion. Each session stands on its own, and everyone is welcome. No expertise needed. Bring your curiosity and a willingness to listen and share. Drinks and cookies provided.

Learn more and register at: www.newfoundlake.org/event/lets-talk-nature-slugs-burrs-and-brilliant-ideas

Grey Rocks Conservation Area
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Newfound Lake Region Association
603-744-8689
info@NewfoundLake.org
https://www.newfoundlake.org/

Artist Group Info

heidi@newfoundlake.org
Grey Rocks Conservation Area
178 North Shore Rd
Hebron, New Hampshire 03222
6037448689
mirka@newfoundlake.org
newfoundlake.org

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