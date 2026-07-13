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Let's Talk Nature: Beneath the Moss—Exploring Bogs and Peatlands

Let's Talk Nature: Beneath the Moss—Exploring Bogs and Peatlands

Bogs may appear quiet and unassuming, but these remarkable wetlands are among the most unique and important ecosystems on Earth. Join us for this month's Let's Talk Nature discussion as we explore the fascinating world of bogs and peatlands—from the specialized plants and wildlife they support to their vital role in storing carbon, filtering water, and helping to combat climate change.

During our informal discussion, we'll share insights, ask questions, and connect the broader themes of ecology, beauty and global significance of bogs to the wetlands and natural landscapes of New Hampshire.

At each “Let’s Talk Nature” gathering, we share a short article and supplemental materials in advance and come together for an informal, welcoming discussion. Each session stands on its own, and everyone is welcome. No expertise needed. Bring your curiosity and a willingness to listen and share. Drinks and cookies provided.

Learn more and access this month's articles at: NewfoundLake.org/event/lets-talk-nature-beneath-the-moss-exploring-bogs-and-peatlands

Grey Rocks Conservation Center
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Newfound Lake Region Association
603-744-8689
info@NewfoundLake.org
https://www.newfoundlake.org/

Artist Group Info

heidi@newfoundlake.org
Grey Rocks Conservation Center
178 North Shore Rd
Hebron, New Hampshire 03241
6037448689
info@NewfoundLake.org
https://www.newfoundlake.org/greyrocks

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