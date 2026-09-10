Lecture: Can I See the Hill Collection
Lecture: Can I See the Hill Collection
Join Special Collection Librarian Elizabeth Slomba as she presents the history of the Betty and Barney Hill collection at the University and discusses the challenges of preserving and presenting the historical record for an incident that has many different meanings for people.
Portsmouth Historical Society
$5 for members, $10 for non-members
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Portsmouth Historical Society
603-436-8433
info@portsmouthhistory.org
Portsmouth Historical Society
10 Middle StPortsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
603.436.8433
seacoastnhlgbthistory@gmail.com