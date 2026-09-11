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Lamont Gallery Presents "Home Sweet, Somewhere"

Lamont Gallery Presents "Home Sweet, Somewhere"

Home Sweet, Somewhere
September 1 - November 21, 2026
OPENING RECEPTION: September 17, 5-7pm

Featured Artists: Elizabeth Alexander, Seth Clark, Kevin Frances, Eben Haines, and Patrick Jacobs
Home Sweet, Somewhere invites viewers into domestic spaces that are at once familiar and uncanny. Here, architecture becomes more than shelter—it serves as a vessel for memory, emotion, and the subconscious, where traces of lived experience linger within walls, thresholds, and objects. Each space unfolds as a psychological landscape, shaped as much by what is remembered as by what is imagined.
The places we inhabit are layered and complex. They quietly reflect and reshape our evolving identities, revealing the intimate dialogue between self and surroundings. While the idea of "home" carries a deeply personal meaning, the emotional connection to the spaces we occupy is a shared human experience.

The five artists on view unravel and reconstruct aspects of the home, creating experiences that reframe and re-imagine what we expect home to be. Floating chairs, portholes to domestic vignettes, and anthropomorphic dwellings are just a few examples of the disarming illusion and subtle unease that the artists play with. In these works, the ordinary is transformed into something elusive, inviting viewers to consider not only where we live, but how the places we inhabit continue to inhabit us

Lamont Gallery - Phillips Exeter Academy
Every week through Nov 21, 2026.
Tuesday: 09:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 09:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 09:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 09:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lamont Gallery - Phillips Exeter Academy
603-777-3461
gallery@exeter.edu
http://www.exeter.edu/arts-exeter/lamont-gallery
Lamont Gallery - Phillips Exeter Academy
11 Tan Lane
Exeter, New Hampshire 03833
603-777-3461
gallery@exeter.edu
http://www.exeter.edu/arts-exeter/lamont-gallery

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