Looking for Ladies to Join Weekly Mah-Jongg at Alton Bay Christian Retreat Center!

Alton Bay Christian Retreat Center is inviting women from the local community to join our weekly Ladies’ Mah-Jongg gathering.

Every Tuesday evening from 6:30 – 9:30 PM in the Snack Shop, women of all skill levels come together for an evening of friendly competition, learning, and fellowship. Beginners are warmly welcomed and will be taught the game, while experienced players enjoy the chance to play and help others get started.

No registration is required — just come as you are. If you own a Mah-Jongg set, feel free to bring it to share. This is a relaxed, welcoming space for laughter, connection, and learning something new. We would love to have more local women join us.

Questions? Contact Kim Beaudry at (678) 672-8011.