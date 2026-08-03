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Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

Ladies Mah-Jongg

Ladies Mah-Jongg

Looking for Ladies to Join Weekly Mah-Jongg at Alton Bay Christian Retreat Center!

Alton Bay Christian Retreat Center is inviting women from the local community to join our weekly Ladies’ Mah-Jongg gathering.

Every Tuesday evening from 6:30 – 9:30 PM in the Snack Shop, women of all skill levels come together for an evening of friendly competition, learning, and fellowship. Beginners are warmly welcomed and will be taught the game, while experienced players enjoy the chance to play and help others get started.

No registration is required — just come as you are. If you own a Mah-Jongg set, feel free to bring it to share. This is a relaxed, welcoming space for laughter, connection, and learning something new. We would love to have more local women join us.

Questions? Contact Kim Beaudry at (678) 672-8011.

Alton Bay Christian Retreat Center
Every week through Aug 31, 2027.
Tuesday: 06:30 PM - 09:30 PM

Artist Group Info

kevinbeaudry@altonbay.org
Alton Bay Christian Retreat Center
5 Broadway Blvd
Alton Bay, New Hampshire 03810
603-875-6161
marketing@altonbay.org
https://www.altonbay.org/

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