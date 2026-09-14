© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR today and your gift will be matched $1 for $1!

Kommuna Lux: Benefit Concert for Ukraine’s Children

Kommuna Lux: Benefit Concert for Ukraine’s Children

Kommuna Lux brings its blend of klezmer, Balkan and Ukrainian folk music from Odesa to Hanover for a free benefit concert supporting Common Man for Ukraine. The concert takes place Friday, October 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Collis Center, 2 N Main St. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Donations support humanitarian aid and trauma counseling for Ukrainian children and widowed mothers affected by war. The program includes a short presentation about Common Man for Ukraine’s work, with light food available after the concert. Hanover Rotary Club, Lebanon Rotary Club and Dartmouth College co-host the event. Admission is free; donations and sponsorships are welcome.

Collis Center
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Common Man for Ukraine
info@commonmanforukraine.org
https://commonmanforukraine.org

Artist Group Info

Kommuna Lux
michael@henrichcommunications.com
https://kommunalux.com/
Collis Center
2 N Main St
Hanover, New Hampshire 03755
https://givebutter.com/hanover-klezmer-concert-for-ukraines-children-of-war

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.