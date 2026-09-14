Kommuna Lux: Benefit Concert for Ukraine’s Children

Kommuna Lux brings its blend of klezmer, Balkan and Ukrainian folk music from Odesa to Hanover for a free benefit concert supporting Common Man for Ukraine. The concert takes place Friday, October 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Collis Center, 2 N Main St. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Donations support humanitarian aid and trauma counseling for Ukrainian children and widowed mothers affected by war. The program includes a short presentation about Common Man for Ukraine’s work, with light food available after the concert. Hanover Rotary Club, Lebanon Rotary Club and Dartmouth College co-host the event. Admission is free; donations and sponsorships are welcome.