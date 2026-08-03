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Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

Knit a Watch Cap Workshop

Knit a Watch Cap Workshop

Build on your basic knitting skills while creating a classic watch cap at Strawbery Banke. Designed for advanced beginners, this workshop introduces the shaping, seaming, and finishing techniques needed to complete a warm and polished handmade hat.

Practice reading a pattern and working simple increases and decreases with guidance from a Museum instructor. At the end of the workshop, leave with your watch cap, new techniques, and greater confidence in your knitting skills.

Workshop Details: Advanced beginner level. Participants should know how to cast on, knit, and purl. Suitable for ages 16 and older. Limited to 8 participants.

Materials to Bring: One pair of size 6 or 7 straight needles or a 16-inch circular needle, plus one ball of DK- to worsted-weight yarn. An optional kit with needles and yarn may be preordered for $30.

Strawbery Banke Museum
Members $45; Nonmembers $55.
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 16 Jan 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Strawbery Banke Museum
6034331100
info@sbmuseum.org
StrawberyBanke.org

Artist Group Info

info@sbmuseum.org
Strawbery Banke Museum
14 Hancock Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
6034331100
info@sbmuseum.org
https://www.strawberybanke.org/

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