Knit a Watch Cap Workshop

Build on your basic knitting skills while creating a classic watch cap at Strawbery Banke. Designed for advanced beginners, this workshop introduces the shaping, seaming, and finishing techniques needed to complete a warm and polished handmade hat.

Practice reading a pattern and working simple increases and decreases with guidance from a Museum instructor. At the end of the workshop, leave with your watch cap, new techniques, and greater confidence in your knitting skills.

Workshop Details: Advanced beginner level. Participants should know how to cast on, knit, and purl. Suitable for ages 16 and older. Limited to 8 participants.

Materials to Bring: One pair of size 6 or 7 straight needles or a 16-inch circular needle, plus one ball of DK- to worsted-weight yarn. An optional kit with needles and yarn may be preordered for $30.