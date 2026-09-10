Kittery Community Market HarvestFest
Kittery Community Market HarvestFest
Kittery Community Market HarvestFest
Plan Your Visit
Date: Sunday, October 11, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
35+ Vendors
Location: Post Office Square, Kittery, Maine
Parking: Additional parking available on Shapleigh Rd, at KeyBank, and at Kennebunk Savings
Live Music: Jonny Deuplisea
Kid's Activity: Pumpkin Decorating
We accept SNAP and EBT, and offer:
Maine Harvest Bucks
Kid's PoP Club - Every child receives a $3 voucher to spend on produce each week
Customer Loyalty Program - Pick up a punch card at the Info Booth and receive a $5 food voucher for every 4th visit
Bumper Crop
HarvestFest Is Back!
One of Kittery Community Market's most colorful and community-loved Sundays returns to Post Office Square! Celebrate the heart of the fall harvest with seasonal food, handmade goods, pumpkin decorating for the kids, and live music from Jonny Deuplisea. Bring a tote, come hungry, and plan to stay awhile because this is a fall Sunday worth building your day around.
What You'll Find at the Market
Shop for fresh produce , flowers , meat , seafood , eggs , prepared foods , baked goods , vegan and gluten-free items , all-natural soap and skin care , refillables , knife and tool sharpening , and handmade artisan crafts .
Kittery Community Market is a producer-only farmers market, so your purchases directly support the local farms, food producers, artisans, and small businesses behind everything you bring home. Located at Post Office Square, it's easy to make a day of it with brunch at Blue Mermaid and a brew at Tributary Brewing Co.
Thank you to our 2026 sponsors:
Beach Pea Baking Co - Golden Harvest - Tapley Insurance - Irene Bowen, Edward Jones - Tributary Brewing Co - Blue Mermaid - Aland Realty - Kennebunk Savings - Carl's Meat Market - Kittery Trading Post - Life Starts Here Chiropractic - Alice + Bird Interiors - Footprints Food Pantry - Plates for Change - Pepperrell Cove - Piscataqua Animal Hospital - Kittery Eye - Sages Entertainment
Special thanks to the Logan family for hosting the market at Post Office Square.
Learn more at: www.kitterycommunitymarket.com
Contact: kitterycommunitymarket@gmail.com
URLs:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3818910-0?pid=10413
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3818910-2?pid=10413
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3818910-3?pid=10413
Date and Time: Sunday, 11 October 2026 at 10:00 - 14:00
Venue details: Kittery Community Market, 10 Shapleigh Road, Kittery, Maine, 03904, United States
Category: Community | Markets