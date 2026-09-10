Kittery Community Market HarvestFest

Plan Your Visit

Date: Sunday, October 11, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

35+ Vendors

Location: Post Office Square, Kittery, Maine

Parking: Additional parking available on Shapleigh Rd, at KeyBank, and at Kennebunk Savings

Live Music: Jonny Deuplisea

Kid's Activity: Pumpkin Decorating

We accept SNAP and EBT, and offer:

Maine Harvest Bucks

Kid's PoP Club - Every child receives a $3 voucher to spend on produce each week

Customer Loyalty Program - Pick up a punch card at the Info Booth and receive a $5 food voucher for every 4th visit

Bumper Crop

HarvestFest Is Back!

One of Kittery Community Market's most colorful and community-loved Sundays returns to Post Office Square! Celebrate the heart of the fall harvest with seasonal food, handmade goods, pumpkin decorating for the kids, and live music from Jonny Deuplisea. Bring a tote, come hungry, and plan to stay awhile because this is a fall Sunday worth building your day around.

What You'll Find at the Market

Shop for fresh produce , flowers , meat , seafood , eggs , prepared foods , baked goods , vegan and gluten-free items , all-natural soap and skin care , refillables , knife and tool sharpening , and handmade artisan crafts .

Kittery Community Market is a producer-only farmers market, so your purchases directly support the local farms, food producers, artisans, and small businesses behind everything you bring home. Located at Post Office Square, it's easy to make a day of it with brunch at Blue Mermaid and a brew at Tributary Brewing Co.

Thank you to our 2026 sponsors:

Beach Pea Baking Co - Golden Harvest - Tapley Insurance - Irene Bowen, Edward Jones - Tributary Brewing Co - Blue Mermaid - Aland Realty - Kennebunk Savings - Carl's Meat Market - Kittery Trading Post - Life Starts Here Chiropractic - Alice + Bird Interiors - Footprints Food Pantry - Plates for Change - Pepperrell Cove - Piscataqua Animal Hospital - Kittery Eye - Sages Entertainment

Special thanks to the Logan family for hosting the market at Post Office Square.

Learn more at: www.kitterycommunitymarket.com

Contact: kitterycommunitymarket@gmail.com

URLs:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3818910-0?pid=10413

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3818910-2?pid=10413

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3818910-3?pid=10413

Date and Time: Sunday, 11 October 2026 at 10:00 - 14:00

Venue details: Kittery Community Market, 10 Shapleigh Road, Kittery, Maine, 03904, United States

Category: Community | Markets