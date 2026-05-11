Juston McKinney: Parentally Challenged
Juston McKinney: Parentally Challenged
Comedian Juston McKinney has multiple appearances on the Tonight Show, 2 Comedy Central Specials and 2 Amazon Prime specials, but in this show he shares his biggest achievement and challenge of his life…being a PARENT! Using a slide-show he takes you on his hilarious journey of raising kids in today’s world. This show is PG-13, so you can bring your teen or your 30 something that’s still living with you!
Showroom
$39
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Colonial Theatre
603-869-5603
gotoshow@bethlehemcolonial.org
Artist Group Info
Juston McKinney
Showroom
20 Commercial StKeene, New Hampshire 03431