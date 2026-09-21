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Journal Writing Workshop

Journal Writing Workshop

There’s more to journal writing than keeping a traditional diary or secretly hoping for publication. If you’re interested in writing as a way to deepen self-knowledge and to access inner wisdom, this workshop really is “just for you.” During our time together we’ll explore a variety of journal writing techniques that will surprise you with their simplicity and profound results. Sharing your writing is always optional, but insights and fun are guaranteed! Lynne Mentzer is an avid journal writer and has led numerous writing workshops in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. She is a retired United Methodist minister and is certified to teach courses in Journal to the Self. Sign-up required. Handouts and related resource material will be provided, please bring a notebook, pens/pencils, and bagged lunch.

Laconia Public Library
09:00 AM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Artist Group Info

info@laconialibrary.org
Laconia Public Library
695 Main Street
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 524-4775
info@laconialibrary.org
http://laconialibrary.org

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