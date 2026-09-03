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Japan: Spirited Away

Japan: Spirited Away

The Walker Lecture Series invites you to:
Japan: Spirited Away
with Marlin Darrah

Join the world's most traveled filmmaker on a spectacular journey to Japan's Honshu and Hokkaido islands. Along the way you'll savor historic sites and cultural parks, walk through Buddhist and Shinto shrines, enjoy music and dance performances, sample delicious cuisine, and meet a variety of friendly Japanese people. You'll experience modern and energetic Tokyo, Japan's biggest city, then travel south to the charming fishing-port town of Shimizu and to the photogenic Mount Fuji, then to the exciting city of Kobe. You will ride the train to Japan's most important cultural and historic city, Kyoto, then travel east to Hiroshima to see the powerful and poignant memorial park there. You'll see the massive and colorful fish market in the town of Fukuoka, then journey to Busan, Korea, for a taste of Korean culture - an interesting contrast to Japanese cities. Then travel back to Kanazawa and Akita, two coastal cities that show you what life is like in non-tourist cities. Tour the rice fields, sip the famous sake there and walk through beautiful parks during cherry-blossom season.

Wednesday, September 30, 2026
7:30 PM (Doors open at 7:00)
Free
No tickets or reservations required
All ages welcome
Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince Street
For a complete season schedule, visit www.walkerlecture.org

Concord City Auditorium
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Walker Lecture Series
(603) 226-8872
jim@concordcctv.org
walkerlecture.org

Artist Group Info

jonmkelly@gmail.com
Concord City Auditorium
2 Prince St.
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
https://theaudi.org/

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