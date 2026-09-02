Infinity Song is a Soft Rock band based in New York City, comprised of 4 siblings: Abraham, Angel, Israel, and Momo Boyd. With a blend of tight vocal harmonies, dreamy lyricism, and sublime guitar riffs, the band creates a transcendent experience for the audience on every stage and in their recorded music.

Homeschooled academically and musically, along with their 5 other brothers and sisters, by parents who founded the Boys & Girls Choirs of Detroit, the siblings have been performing in front of audiences since Pre-K. Raised on classical, gospel, and jazz, they draw inspiration from artists like Pat Methany, Marvin Gaye, and The Winans Family.

Infinity Song’s journey began in 2006 when the Boyd patriarch, John Boyd, moved the family from Detroit to New York. The group performed all over the city, from the Metropolitan Museum of Art to Times Square, with Central Park’s Bethesda Fountain becoming their primary stage for the next 12 years. Over time, they turned casual park visitors into loyal fans, eventually being introduced to JAY-Z.

In 2016, the band was signed to Roc Nation by JAY-Z, who encouraged them to stay true to their unique sound. In 2020, they made a giant splash with their debut album Mad Love, which, combined with several viral videos, amassed millions of views and earned the attention of Hollywood's biggest names.

Infinity Song's recent success marks a bold chapter in their musical evolution, which they’ve described as their Metamorphosis. Their expanded sound, blending elements of soft rock, pop, and soulful melodies, has captured the attention of a global audience. The band’s breakout moment came with the viral success of Hater’s Anthem, a track that has been endorsed by Pop star Doja Cat and shared by millions of people worldwide. Leading many listeners to compare the band to legendary 70s groups such as Fifth Dimension, The Mamas and The Papas, and ABBA.

But their journey didn’t stop there. Slow Burn and Sinking Boat, two additional singles from their Metamorphosis era, also became viral sensations, fueling their rise to new heights and captivating even more fans.

In 2024, the band embarked on a successful world tour, playing sold-out shows in Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Manchester, Brussels, Berlin, Paris, and more. They also graced the stages of major festivals such as Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Pitchfork Paris - further solidifying their place in the global music scene.

The band’s latest achievement, a LIVE album, captures the magic of their dynamic performances and continues to fuel excitement for their upcoming tour & singles. With the momentum building, Infinity Song is poised to make an even bigger mark in the year to come.