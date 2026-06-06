History Woven Through Time

June 19-August 1

Opening Reception: June 19, 5:30-7:30 pm

In honor of Concord’s tricentennial and our Nation’s Sesquicentennial, Kimball Jenkins honors its donor, Carolyn Jenkins, her extraordinary life, and the legacy she left to the people of Concord, by presenting three exhibitions exploring various aspects of women’s lives through history.

SAWMILL: Women Man the Mill, by Gail Smuda and Laura Morrison is an artistic response through fiber, mixed media, and book arts to the history of the women who ran a sawmill on Turkey Pond in Concord during WWII

Author Visit with Sarah Shea Smith: June 24, 5:30 pm in the Carriage House Sarah’s book “They Sawed Up a Storm” tells the story of a group of New Hampshire women who operated a sawmill on the shores of Turkey Pond, Concord, in 1942. Click here to learn more about Sarah’s book and story.

Handmade in America – Exploring 250 Years of Decorative Needlework, created by NH based textile artist Sienna Larson tells the story of how American needleworkers have preserved cultural traditions and identity, adapted to change, created beauty, and expressed their creativity and personal style with needle and thread over the last 250 years.

Artist talk with Sienna Larson: July 25, 11:00 am

Join Sienna Larson as she speaks about the themes, techniques, materials, and the historical and cultural background of her project, Handmade in America – Exploring 250 Years of Decorative Needlework

Carolyn Jenkins: A Legacy for Concord presents objects and drawings from Carolyn's life in New York theater, as well as from her time in the Community Players of Concord.

Gallery Hours:

Mondays, 11-6

June 22, 29

July 6,13,20, 27

Tuesdays, 11-6

June 23, 30

July 7, 14, 21, 28

Thursdays, 11-6

June 25

July 2, 9, 16, 30

Select Fridays, 11-4

June 26

July 24

Closing, Saturday, August 1

10-2