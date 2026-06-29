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History of the Hanover Town Library

History of the Hanover Town Library

The Etna Library (officially named the ‘Hanover Town Library) was founded in 1898 as Hanover, NH's original public library, with its building constructed in 1905.

At this event, the library’s rich past will be celebrated with a self-guided history tour and free food and refreshments (using recipes popular in the early 1900s)!

Drop in anytime between 5:30 - 7:30pm, and let us transport you back to the early 1900s as you explore the Etna Library's 128-year history.

Etna Library
Free
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Etna Library
6036433116
etna.library@hanovernh.org
https://www.etna-library.org

Artist Group Info

jeff.metzler@hanovernh.org
Etna Library
130 Etna Road
Etna, New Hampshire 03750
6036433116
jeff.metzler@hanovernh.org
https://www.etna-library.org/events

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