Historic Lighthouses and Keepers of New Hampshire and Southern Maine
Historic Lighthouses and Keepers of New Hampshire and Southern Maine
Discover the history and romance of New England's lighthouses. Learn about the families who served as keepers and their tales of rescue, heroism and tragedy. Find out about ongoing efforts to preserve these iconic sentinels of the sea. Author, historian and podcaster Jeremy D'Entremont shares his knowledge about these guardians of the coast. Sponsored by the Madbury Historical Society and the Madbury Public Library and funded by NH Humanities.
Madbury Town Hall
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Madbury Historical Society, Madbury Public Library
Madbury Town Hall
13 Town Hall RoadMadbury, New Hampshire 03823