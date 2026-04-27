Heroes and Homecomings: Norman Rockwell and World War II
Heroes and Homecomings: Norman Rockwell and World War II
NH Humanities Council sponsored lecture explores how Norman Rockwell’s work departs from earlier artistic interpretations of American conflicts and considers how and why he chose specific WWII wartime themes to present to the millions of readers of the Saturday Evening Post.
SEA/SEIU Local 1984 Headquarters
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Mon, 18 May 2026
Event Supported By
SEA SEIU 1984 Chapter 1 Retirees
6039385582
maralynruth1@yahoo.com
SEA/SEIU Local 1984 Headquarters
207 N.Main StreetConcord, New Hampshire 03301
6039385582
sea@seiu1984.org