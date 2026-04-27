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Heroes and Homecomings: Norman Rockwell and World War II

Heroes and Homecomings: Norman Rockwell and World War II

NH Humanities Council sponsored lecture explores how Norman Rockwell’s work departs from earlier artistic interpretations of American conflicts and considers how and why he chose specific WWII wartime themes to present to the millions of readers of the Saturday Evening Post.

SEA/SEIU Local 1984 Headquarters
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Mon, 18 May 2026

Event Supported By

SEA SEIU 1984 Chapter 1 Retirees
6039385582
maralynruth1@yahoo.com
https://seiu1984.org
SEA/SEIU Local 1984 Headquarters
207 N.Main Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
6039385582
sea@seiu1984.org
https://seiu1984.org

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