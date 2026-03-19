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Hawk Watch

Hawk Watch

Join us on Saturdays during September to count migrating raptors as they pass over Squam Lakes Natural Science Center on their journey south. Our data will be submitted to the Hawk Migration Association’s North American raptor migration database to help advance scientific knowledge about raptor populations and migration, and to inform raptor conservation efforts. Kids’ activities will help budding ornithologists learn to identify raptors in a fun way! Drop-in to learn hawk identification tips and try your hand at identifying hawks in flight. Stay for a few minutes or bring a chair and your binoculars and spend a few hours!

Cost: Included in trail admission.

Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
603-968-7194
info@nhnature.org
nhnature.org
Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
23 Science Center Road
Holderness, New Hampshire 03245
603-968-7194
info@nhnature.org
http://www.nhnature.org

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