Hawk Watch

Join us on Saturdays during September to count migrating raptors as they pass over Squam Lakes Natural Science Center on their journey south. Our data will be submitted to the Hawk Migration Association’s North American raptor migration database to help advance scientific knowledge about raptor populations and migration, and to inform raptor conservation efforts. Kids’ activities will help budding ornithologists learn to identify raptors in a fun way! Drop-in to learn hawk identification tips and try your hand at identifying hawks in flight. Stay for a few minutes or bring a chair and your binoculars and spend a few hours!

Cost: Included in trail admission.

