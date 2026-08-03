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Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

Harnessing History: On the Trail of New Hampshire's State Dog, the Chinook

Harnessing History: On the Trail of New Hampshire's State Dog, the Chinook

This informative program looks at how dog sledding developed in New Hampshire and how the Chinook played a major role in this story. Explaining how man and his relationship with dogs won out over machines on several famous polar expeditions, Bob Cottrell covers the history of Arthur Walden and his Chinooks, the State Dog of New Hampshire.

Bob Cottrell holds an MA from the Winterthur Program in Early American Culture in Delaware. The founding director of the Remick Country Doctor Museum in Tamworth, he is now the curator of the Henney History Room at the Conway Public Library, a board member at the Conway Historical Society, and president ex-officio of the Tamworth Historical Society. He serves as an independent history and museum consultant.

This event is made possible by a grant from New Hampshire Humanities

Starr King Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Sun, 30 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

NH Humanities
https://www.nhhumanities.org/
Starr King Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
101 Fairgrounds Road
Plymouth, New Hampshire 03264
603-536-8908
admin@starrkingfellowship.org
https://www.starrkingfellowship.org/

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