The Dreamers Theatre Troupe Presents Hamlet

When King Hamlet, ruler of Denmark, passes away, the college-aged Princess Hamlet is called home not only for her father’s funeral—but also her uncle’s coronation and his wedding to her mother. She’s already at rock bottom when her father’s spirit appears to her, sending her careening down a path of vengeance, intrigue, and madness. Presented by the local theatre troupe, the Dreamers Ensemble—HAMLET: A Ghost Story is your typical production of Hamlet until it isn’t. By taking Shakespeare’s original text and giving it a new interpretation through performance, direction, and design, the Dreamers Ensemble hopes to tell you a story that can still surprise you even if you know the play like the back of your hand. After the show join the Dreamers in the lobby for a meet and greet, get know to know the artists and performers in your community!