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Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

Hamlet: A Ghost Story

Hamlet: A Ghost Story

The Dreamers Theatre Troupe Presents Hamlet

When King Hamlet, ruler of Denmark, passes away, the college-aged Princess Hamlet is called home not only for her father’s funeral—but also her uncle’s coronation and his wedding to her mother. She’s already at rock bottom when her father’s spirit appears to her, sending her careening down a path of vengeance, intrigue, and madness. Presented by the local theatre troupe, the Dreamers Ensemble—HAMLET: A Ghost Story is your typical production of Hamlet until it isn’t. By taking Shakespeare’s original text and giving it a new interpretation through performance, direction, and design, the Dreamers Ensemble hopes to tell you a story that can still surprise you even if you know the play like the back of your hand. After the show join the Dreamers in the lobby for a meet and greet, get know to know the artists and performers in your community!

The Park Theatre
$17-$23
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/
The Park Theatre
19 Main Street
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
6035328888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

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