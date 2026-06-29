Gunhild Carling at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club

Internationally acclaimed multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Gunhild Carling has become one of today’s most electrifying ambassadors of swing and vintage jazz. Known as Sweden’s “Queen of Swing,” Carling is celebrated for her dazzling stage presence, virtuosic musicianship, and larger-than-life performances that blend jazz standards, vaudeville-style entertainment, tap dancing, & comedic flair. A master of more than 11 instruments: including trumpet, trombone, harmonica, harp, recorder, and even jazz bagpipes’ her performances culminate in her signature feat: playing three trumpets simultaneously. Carling has appeared on America’s Got Talent and Sweden’s Let’s Dance, and has performed with the Count Basie Orchestra, symphonies worldwide, and Postmodern Jukebox. Critics have praised her as a “show-stopping vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and bandleader” (Jonathan Widran), while jazz historian Scott Yanow called her performances “consistently exhilarating, swinging, and unpredictable.”