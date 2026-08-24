© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

Grounding Reflections Women's Retreat at Monadnock Paddle

Grounding Reflections Women's Retreat at Monadnock Paddle

Our first ever Women's Retreat!

You'll go home with:
A sense of calm and fulfillment
Exclusive Event T-Shirt
High quality, spill proof stainless steel and ceramic coated tumbler
Recycled Material Journal
One of a Kind Semi-precious stone jewelry made by YOU!

In partnership with:
Everglow Wellness
The Roaming Road
Winding Willow Gatherings

Monadnock Paddle
$340.00
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Monadnock Paddle
6035852256
liz@monadnockpaddle.com
Monadnock Paddle
311 Route 12
Fitzwilliam, New Hampshire 03447
6035852256
liz@monadnockpaddle.com
https://www.monadnockpaddle.com/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.