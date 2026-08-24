Grounding Reflections Women's Retreat at Monadnock Paddle
Grounding Reflections Women's Retreat at Monadnock Paddle
Our first ever Women's Retreat!
You'll go home with:
A sense of calm and fulfillment
Exclusive Event T-Shirt
High quality, spill proof stainless steel and ceramic coated tumbler
Recycled Material Journal
One of a Kind Semi-precious stone jewelry made by YOU!
In partnership with:
Everglow Wellness
The Roaming Road
Winding Willow Gatherings
Monadnock Paddle
$340.00
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Monadnock Paddle
6035852256
liz@monadnockpaddle.com
Monadnock Paddle
311 Route 12Fitzwilliam, New Hampshire 03447
6035852256
liz@monadnockpaddle.com