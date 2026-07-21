Graylag Challenge: Swim Across Wild Goose Pond

A 3⁄4-mile swim on Wild Goose Pond from Graylag to Camp Storer and back – a great opportunity to enjoy a quiet pond with no public access!

At Graylag Nature Preserve, our mission is to connect people with nature. Your donation helps us make Graylag -- and its cabins, property, and programs -- accessible to those who might not otherwise be able to visit, stay, or participate.

We ask that each swimmer raise $100 in pledges to participate. Swimmers will be accompanied by canoes and kayaks, and we will have a lifeguard for safety, but participants must have adequate open-water swimming experience.

Graylag is a 501(c)3 NH nonprofit and all donations are tax deductible.

For more information and to register visit www.graylag.org

320 Clough Road | Pittsfield, NH 03263 | (603) 435-5555 | info@graylagcabins.com