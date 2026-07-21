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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Graylag Challenge: Swim Across Wild Goose Pond

Graylag Challenge: Swim Across Wild Goose Pond

A 3⁄4-mile swim on Wild Goose Pond from Graylag to Camp Storer and back – a great opportunity to enjoy a quiet pond with no public access!

At Graylag Nature Preserve, our mission is to connect people with nature. Your donation helps us make Graylag -- and its cabins, property, and programs -- accessible to those who might not otherwise be able to visit, stay, or participate.

We ask that each swimmer raise $100 in pledges to participate. Swimmers will be accompanied by canoes and kayaks, and we will have a lifeguard for safety, but participants must have adequate open-water swimming experience.

Graylag is a 501(c)3 NH nonprofit and all donations are tax deductible.

For more information and to register visit www.graylag.org

320 Clough Road | Pittsfield, NH 03263 | (603) 435-5555 | info@graylagcabins.com

Graylag Nature Preserve
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Graylag Nature Preserve
603-435-5555
programs@graylagcabins.com
www.graylag.org
Graylag Nature Preserve
320 Clough Road
Pittsfield, New Hampshire 03263
603-435-5555
programs@graylagcabins.com
www.graylag.org

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