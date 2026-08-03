Step into the vibrant world of one of America's most beloved musical voices in George Gershwin and Friends, an unforgettable evening celebrating the music, life, and legacy of George Gershwin. Blending beloved classics with fascinating storytelling, this concert explores the remarkable artistry of a composer who forever changed the sound of American music. From the jazz-infused rhythms of I Got Rhythm to the timeless beauty of Someone to Watch Over Me, experience the extraordinary breadth of Gershwin's musical imagination. Along the way, the program delves into the family's remarkable history-from the immigrant roots that shaped George and his brother, lyricist Ira Gershwin, to the cultural influences that helped define an unmistakably American musical language. Featuring Bass-Baritone Michael Scarcelle and award-winning concert pianist Madalina-Claudia Danila.