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Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

Gershwin and Friends

Gershwin and Friends

Step into the vibrant world of one of America's most beloved musical voices in George Gershwin and Friends, an unforgettable evening celebrating the music, life, and legacy of George Gershwin. Blending beloved classics with fascinating storytelling, this concert explores the remarkable artistry of a composer who forever changed the sound of American music. From the jazz-infused rhythms of I Got Rhythm to the timeless beauty of Someone to Watch Over Me, experience the extraordinary breadth of Gershwin's musical imagination. Along the way, the program delves into the family's remarkable history-from the immigrant roots that shaped George and his brother, lyricist Ira Gershwin, to the cultural influences that helped define an unmistakably American musical language. Featuring Bass-Baritone Michael Scarcelle and award-winning concert pianist Madalina-Claudia Danila.

84 Hastings Ave
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Raylynmor Opera
650-279-5953
sparafucile45@hotmail.com
84 Hastings Ave
Congregation Ahavas Achim
Keene, New Hampshire 03431
603-352-6747
office@keenesynagogue.org
https://keenesynagogue.org/

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