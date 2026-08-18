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August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

FREE Wine Tasting at Wine on Main 5-7pm

FREE Wine Tasting at Wine on Main 5-7pm

Tom from Pearl Lake is back with new selections for autumn, Thanksgiving, and beyond.  We will sample 4 wines from around the world from 5-7pm.  No reservations required- just come in!

It is also First Friday in downtown Concord so there are activities and things to do all along Main Street.

Wine on Main
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wine on Main
6038975828
info@wineonmainnh.com
http://www.wineonmainnh.com
Wine on Main
9 North Main Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
603-897-5828
https://wineonmainnh.com/

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