FREE Wine Tasting at Wine on Main 5-7pm
FREE Wine Tasting at Wine on Main 5-7pm
Tom from Pearl Lake is back with new selections for autumn, Thanksgiving, and beyond. We will sample 4 wines from around the world from 5-7pm. No reservations required- just come in!
It is also First Friday in downtown Concord so there are activities and things to do all along Main Street.
Wine on Main
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Wine on Main
6038975828
info@wineonmainnh.com
Wine on Main
9 North Main StreetConcord, New Hampshire 03301
603-897-5828