FREE Halloween Wine Tasting at Wine on Main
FREE Halloween Wine Tasting at Wine on Main
Join us for a very special FREE wine tasting from 4-7pm! Tony O'Rourke from Owen Roe Wines joins us with delicious wines from Washington state with labels that are perfect for Halloween. Get into the spooky spirit with this fun Halloween-themed wine tasting that you don't want to miss.
Wine on Main
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Wine on Main
6038975828
info@wineonmainnh.com
Wine on Main
9 North Main StreetConcord, New Hampshire 03301
603-897-5828