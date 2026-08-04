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Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

FREE Halloween Wine Tasting at Wine on Main

FREE Halloween Wine Tasting at Wine on Main

Join us for a very special FREE wine tasting from 4-7pm!  Tony O'Rourke from Owen Roe Wines joins us with delicious wines from Washington state with labels that are perfect for Halloween.  Get into the spooky spirit with this fun Halloween-themed wine tasting that you don't want to miss.

Wine on Main
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Wine on Main
6038975828
info@wineonmainnh.com
http://www.wineonmainnh.com
Wine on Main
9 North Main Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
603-897-5828
https://wineonmainnh.com/

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