The 603 History Hunt is a statewide scavenger hunt for the State of New Hampshire. Created by the New Hampshire Historical Society, it is one of several programs and events organized to mark America’s 250th birthday in 2026.

The 603 History Hunt presents players with a series of challenges. There are dozens of challenges players can choose—all related to New Hampshire’s Revolutionary past. Some can be completed from just about anywhere in the state, while others are tied to a specific location within New Hampshire. Challenges may ask players to complete a variety of tasks, such as film a video, take a photograph, or answer a trivia question. A point value is attached to each challenge. Players choose which challenges to complete and how many challenges they want to undertake, and they earn points accordingly.

Players participate in the 603 History Hunt via the free 603 History Hunt app, available in the Apple App Store (iPhones) or Google Play Store (Android phones). You will need a device with you to complete the challenges—a phone or tablet—so make sure you download the app to the device you will be using to play.

More info is available here: https://www.nhhistory.org/Educate/603-History-Hunt