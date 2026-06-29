Frederick Douglass: What to the Slave Is Your Fourth of July?

All are welcome to attend and participate in this annual community reading of Frederick Douglass’ stirring 1852 speech "What, to the Slave, Is Your Fourth of July?" in collaboration with the Black Heritage Trail of NH's statewide readings and part of Lebanon's Independence Day festivities. Douglass’ provocative words broaden our understanding of our nation’s history and enter directly into contemporary conversations about race and citizenship. The public is invited to gather and take turns reading parts of the speech, or simply listen—hearing Douglass’ words in a diversity of voices is one of the most compelling aspects of this event.