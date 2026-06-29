Frank Stella's Personal Collection of Dine (Navajo) Textiles: Exhibition and Panel Talk

As the closing program for the exhibition Frank Stella's Collection of Dine (Navajo) Textiles, Peter Pap Rugs invites the public to a special conversation with three leading scholars of Indigenous art and Navajo weaving.

Drawn from the personal collection of the celebrated American artist Frank Stella (1936–2024), the exhibition features over 50 exceptional Dine textiles dating from the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. Following its acclaimed New York debut, this may be the final opportunity to see the collection together before the works disperse into private hands.

Jill Ahlberg Yohe, Ph.D., Jami Powell, and Ann Lane Hedlund, Ph.D., will discuss the artistic traditions of Navajo weaving, the remarkable creativity of the weavers represented in the collection, why these textiles captivated Stella as a collector, and how museums today are rethinking the presentation and interpretation of Indigenous art.

Public Talk on Navajo Textiles:

Sunday, July 12, 2026 | 2:00 PM

Peter Pap Rugs

1225 Main Street, Dublin, NH

Admission: $35 per person

RSVP: inquiries@peterpap.com

Exhibition on view through July 15:

Tuesday-Saturday | 10:00 AM-5:00 PM

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3702539-0?pid=10413

Date and Time: Sunday, 12 July 2026 at 14:00 - 17:00

Venue details: Peter Pap Rugs, 1225 Main Street, Dublin, New Hampshire, 03444, United States

Category: Arts | Visual Arts | Galleries / Art