Forest Society to Reveal 2025 Mount Major Visitor Survey Results at Community Presentation

Please join us to learn about the findings from the 2025 Visitor Use Survey at Mount Major. Mount Major is one of the most popular hiking destinations in New England, with an estimated 80,000 people visiting to hike on an annual basis. Learn more about where these visitors are coming from, what motivates them and where they learn about the mountain, how they rate and describe their experience on the mountain! How prepared are Mt Major hikers? What are they expecting to find on-site when they arrive, and what do visitors see as the biggest management and infrastructure challenges at Mount Major?

We'll answer all these questions and more during this in-person community presentation on Thursday August 13th, 5-6:30PM at the Gilman Library in Alton. This presentation is free of charge, but we ask that you RSVP so we know how many to expect.

