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Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

Forest Society to Reveal 2025 Mount Major Visitor Survey Results at Community Presentation

Forest Society to Reveal 2025 Mount Major Visitor Survey Results at Community Presentation

Please join us to learn about the findings from the 2025 Visitor Use Survey at Mount Major. Mount Major is one of the most popular hiking destinations in New England, with an estimated 80,000 people visiting to hike on an annual basis. Learn more about where these visitors are coming from, what motivates them and where they learn about the mountain, how they rate and describe their experience on the mountain! How prepared are Mt Major hikers? What are they expecting to find on-site when they arrive, and what do visitors see as the biggest management and infrastructure challenges at Mount Major?

We'll answer all these questions and more during this in-person community presentation on Thursday August 13th, 5-6:30PM at the Gilman Library in Alton. This presentation is free of charge, but we ask that you RSVP so we know how many to expect.

Gilman Library
Free
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Society for the Protection of NH Forests
603-224-9945
danderson@forestsociety.org
http://www.forestsociety.org
Gilman Library
100 Main Street
Alton, New Hampshire 03301
(603) 875-2550
lrayton@forestsociety.org
https://gilmanlibrary.org/

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