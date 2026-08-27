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Fond reflections inspire member artists at N.H. Art Association

Fond reflections inspire member artists at N.H. Art Association

Portsmouth, New Hampshire — Drawing inspiration from the theme of Nostalgia, 71 artists are included in this month’s feature at N.H. Art Association’s Robert Lincoln Levy Gallery. Known for the wide range of artistic perspectives and variety of styles and mediums, “Nostalgia” is reflective of NHAA’s artist membership. You will see still lives featuring family heirlooms, landscapes that capture that perfect vacation moment, collages, sculptures, and paintings that will have you walking down memory lane. Don’t miss the opening reception on September 4th, 5-8 pm, and on view for the full month.

All of the artists included are juried members of NHAA. To become a member, artists submit a portfolio, artist bio, and artist statement to a panel of jurors for review. “Our membership process is designed to give artists feedback and help artists professionalize their practice. We don’t want to be exclusive, but we want to make sure that you are serious about your art practice.”, says NHAA Executive Director Amanda Kidd-Kestler.

If you are not familiar with Art ‘Round Town, hosted monthly on First Fridays and sponsored by the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth, you are missing out on this quintessential art event. Galleries throughout the city open their doors to show off new exhibitions and bring the community together. Mingle with artists, enjoy refreshments, and be inspired by the incredible creativity local artists joyfully share. Free and open to the public, NHAA alone attracts hordes of art lovers each month to delight in the new display.

Go & Do

NHAA’s “Nostalgia Exhibition” will run at NHAA’s headquarters, the Robert Lincoln Levy Gallery, located at 136 State Street in Portsmouth from September 2nd to 27th. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 11 am to 5 pm, Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm, and Sunday from 12 pm to 5 pm. The opening reception will be held on September 4th from 5 pm to 8 pm as part of Portsmouth’s Art ‘Round Town Art Walk. Visit nhartassociation.org or call 603-431-4230 for more information.

New Hampshire Art Association
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

New Hampshire Art Association
603-431-4230
nhartassociation@gmail.com
www.nhartassociation.org

Artist Group Info

nhartassociation@gmail.com
New Hampshire Art Association
136 State Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03824
603-431-4230
nhartassociation@gmail.com
https://www.nhartassociation.org/

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