Floral Workshop with Ann Boardman from a merry b florals!
Floral Workshop with Ann Boardman from a merry b florals!
Celebrate the upcoming "Art in Bloom" exhibition with a special floral workshop led by Ann Boardman of a merry b florals. Following a brief tour of the historic John Paul Jones House, guests will explore how art and architecture inspire floral design, and create their own seasonal arrangement to take home. Registration is limited to 12 participants.
John Paul Jones House
$75 for members, $85 for non-members
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Portsmouth Historical Society
6034368433
info@portsmouthhistory.org
John Paul Jones House
43 Middle StreetPortsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
603-436-8433
info@portsmouthhistory.org