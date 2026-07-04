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Floral Workshop with Ann Boardman from a merry b florals!

Floral Workshop with Ann Boardman from a merry b florals!

Celebrate the upcoming "Art in Bloom" exhibition with a special floral workshop led by Ann Boardman of a merry b florals. Following a brief tour of the historic John Paul Jones House, guests will explore how art and architecture inspire floral design, and create their own seasonal arrangement to take home. Registration is limited to 12 participants.

John Paul Jones House
$75 for members, $85 for non-members
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Portsmouth Historical Society
6034368433
info@portsmouthhistory.org
https://portsmouthhistory.org/
John Paul Jones House
43 Middle Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
603-436-8433
info@portsmouthhistory.org
https://portsmouthhistory.org/event/art-in-bloom-party/

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