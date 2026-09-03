Five Masters of Jazz at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club

Five Masters of Jazz

Donna Byrne - vocals

Gray Sargent - guitar

Tim Ray - piano

Marty Richards - drums

Marshall Wood - bass

A stellar lineup of Grammy-winning legends and international icons, Five Masters of Jazz features vocalist Donna Byrne, guitarist Gray Sargent, pianist Tim Ray, bassist Marshall Wood, and drummer Marty Richards. Hailed by Tony Bennett as “the real McCoy,” Byrne heads an ensemble whose individual credits include decades of touring and recording with Bennett, Lady Gaga, Aretha Franklin, Lyle Lovett, and Gary Burton. In this all-new show, the powerhouse quintet presents a fresh setlist spanning Great American Songbook standards, original compositions, and unexpected grooves. From sultry ballads to bebop, swing, and modern jazz, these master musicians showcase their artistry through intimate solos, dynamic small-group configurations, and full-quintet arrangements for an unforgettable evening of musical brilliance.

About the Musicians

Donna Byrne

“It doesn’t get any better than this...one of the best young jazz singers in the country today. She’s the real McCoy.”

--The great Tony Bennett, for whom Donna has opened in the US and abroad

“Donna Byrne (is) one of the best singers currently on the scene, one who approaches her lyrics with both intelligence and swinging time, and without distorting syllabic emphasis or resorting to stagy histrionics to get her meaning across.”

--Jazz Times

Donna Byrne is an internationally acclaimed, award-winning vocalist at the top of her game. With sultry good looks and a quick wit, Donna is not only a masterful singer, but also a true entertainer. She has performed with such renowned artists as: Sir Richard Rodney Bennett, Herb Pomeroy, Dave McKenna, Ruby Braff, Dick Johnson, Frank Wess, Stanley Turrentine, Scott Hamilton, Bucky Pizzarelli, Ken Peplowski, Bill Cunliffe, Harry Allen, Gray Sargent, Carmen Cicero, Dave Frishberg, Eddie Higgins, James Williams and The Artie Shaw Orchestra. She was invited by the great Tony Bennett to open several of his shows in the U.S. and abroad. She is a host on SiriusXM’s “Seriously Sinatra” station, and you can also hear her frequently sing on Sirius. In addition to Tony Bennett, Donna has also opened for such performers as Lou Rawls, Bob Newhart, and others. She also headlines her own shows from L.A. to London, wowing audiences at such venues as: Blue Note Jazz Club, Tavern on the Green, Blues Alley, Scullers, Regattabar, Jazz Bakery, The Rainbow Room, and London’s Pizza on the Park.

Donna has recorded several albums for both Challenge Records and Arbors Records and has worked on recording projects for Greg Abate, Billy Novick, Kenny Hadley, Dick Johnson and most recently, for Carmen Cicero. She has also had the pleasure of recording for Brad Hatfield, and her voice can be heard on songs featured on: “One Life to Live,” “Rescue Me,” and the indie film, “Puccini for Beginners.”

Gray Sargent

“As a guitarist, Gray possesses the unique ability to simultaneously play inspired, intelligent, swinging lines, while punctuating and accompanying them with richly harmonic chords; the whole time coaxing a wide range of sounds for his guitar.”

—Famed jazz critic Whitney Balliett from “The New Yorker” Magazine

Gray Sargent is a renowned jazz guitarist. He learned to play the piano before picking up the guitar at age 11. He is a musician’s musician, having recorded and toured with some of the most recognized names in the music industry. For 24 years, from 1997 to 2021, Gray was a member of the Tony Bennett Quartet, including Bennett's final performances with Lady Gaga. But his reputation as a renowned guitarist doesn’t end there. The list is long of renowned musicians with whom Gray has performed and/or recorded. Notably, this list includes performing with Dave McKenna from the early 1980s and well into the 1990s, and Illinois Jacquet on and off between 1975 and 1990. He has also performed and/or recorded with Benny Carter, Scott Hamilton, Herb Pomeroy, Arnett Cobb, Chuck Riggs, Buddy Tate, Frank Wess, Marshall Wood, Donna Byrne, Bob Wilber, Phil Woods. He performed in large orchestras, including George Wein’s Newport Jazz All-Stars and the Artie Shaw Orchestra. A talented swing/bop player, Sargent's 1993 Concord release “Shades of Gray” was his debut album as a leader.

Tim Ray

"...and that Tim Ray at the piano - he slays me every single night!" — Bonnie Raitt

"Tim surprises us on that song every night. And it's always a good surprise." —Lyle Lovett

Tim Ray’s wide-ranging skills as a soloist and accompanist have afforded him the opportunity to perform with legendary performers from all walks of music. Appearing on over 80 recordings to date, Tim has performed in concert with an extensive list of pop music icons, notably Aretha Franklin, Lyle Lovett, Jane Siberry and Soul Asylum. He regularly performs with leading figures in the jazz world, among them Tony Bennett, Kurt Elling, Gary Burton, Esperanza Spalding, Phil Woods, Scott Hamilton, Dave Douglas, John Patitucci, Brian Blade, Lewis Nash and Rufus Reid; and his classical credits include solo performances and concerts with Gunther Schuller, the Boston Pops, the Boston Modern Orchestra Project, and the Boston Classical Orchestra. Tim’s busy schedule has included frequent tours throughout the Americas, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, and has included performances at Carnegie Hall, the White House, the Kennedy Center and the 1992 Presidential Inauguration. Tim has also performed repeatedly on “The Tonight Show” (Johnny Carson, Jay Leno), “Late Night with David Letterman,” “The Conan O’Brien Show,” “Austin City Limits” and various other national TV and radio broadcasts. He released his first CD as a leader in 1997, “Ideas & Opinions,” on Gunther Schuller’s GM Recordings label, which featured drummer Lewis Nash and bassist Rufus Reid. His second self-led CD was released in 2003, “Tre Corda,” and includes Greg Hopkins on trumpet and Eugene Friesen on cello. This “chamber jazz” trio recently released their next recording, “Squeaky Toy,” which features original compositions and music by Bela Bartok. Tim also has two new solo piano CDs: a collection of original compositions and improvisations entitled “On My Own, vol. 1 – New Works,” and a soon-to-be-released volume of pieces from some of the great American composers of popular song. His most recent release is with his jazz trio for the Whaling City Sounds label, entitled “Windows.”

A sought-after arranger and composer, Tim has penned numerous original works for his trio Tre Corda, for solo piano, big band, string orchestra, and an extensive body of writing for jazz trio and quartet. He is a grant recipient from the National Endowment for the Arts and is currently on the faculty of the Berklee College of Music. Previously on the faculty of the New England Conservatory of Music, Tim also has lectured and taught improvisation at Harvard University and MIT and conducts workshops and clinics at colleges and high schools throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Marty Richards

Drummer Marty Richards is nationally known as a "go-to" player for any setting. His innate sense of swing and unerring sense of time have graced hundreds of stages and 150 recordings, behind a list of artists that reads like a "who's who" of American popular music. After Berklee College of Music, his professional career launched with a 10-year stint in the Gary Burton Quintet, He has performed and recorded since with many jazz, rock and blues acts including Duke Robillard, Joe Perry Project, J. Geils Band, Pete Francis, James Montgomery Band, Airborne, Peter Wolf, James Cotton, Jay McShann, Jimmy Witherspoon, The Blues Brothers, The Peter Malick Group featuring Norah Jones, John Hammond, Johnny A, Kim Wilson, Dizzy Gillespie, Benny Carter, Makoto Ozone, and Tommy Flanagan. In 2015 Marty was inducted into the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame and was recently recognized by Zildjian for his 30 year association with the brand.

Marshall Wood

For 12 years Marshall was Tony Bennett's bassist. He is featured on Bennett's Double Platinum Grammy Award-winning album “Duets II,” “Tony Bennett At 90,” and his duet recordings with Lady Gaga—”Cheek to Cheek” and “Love For Sale.” During those 12 years he performed in concert appearances around the world and on multiple TV shows worldwide.

Born in Omaha, Nebraska and raised in Washington, D.C., Marshall moved to New England in 1979, where he quickly became one of the most sought-after bassists in the area. His reputation as a swinging and sensitive musician landed him recording dates with Anita O'Day, Monty Alexander, Tommy Flanagan, Dave McKenna, Ruby Braff, Scott Hamilton, and Gray Sargent. He has also performed in top jazz festivals in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and South America, and has toured with Tony Bennett.

Marshall Wood has enjoyed a comprehensive jazz career working with true jazz masters for over 48 years. An example of this would include multiple performances, tours and recordings with: Tony Bennett, Big Joe Turner, Anita O'Day, Joe Pass, Gene Bertoncini, Gray Sargent, Dizzy Gillespie, Clark Terry, Ruby Braff, Urbie Green, Phil Wilson, George Masso, Al Cohn, Bud Freeman, Scott Hamilton, Warren Vache, Randy Brecker, Tommy Flanaghan, Monty Alexander, John Bunch, Makoto Ozone, Nelson Riddle, Ralph Sharon, Phil Woods, Joe Williams, Dorothy Donegan, Marian McPartland and a host of others. Marshall Wood's recording credits include CDs with Carol Sloane, Anita O'Day, Scott Hamilton, Dave McKenna, Tommy Flanagan, Bucky Pizzarelli, Michael Moore, George Masso and Donna Byrne.

