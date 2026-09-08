Fine Art and Fine Coffee
Fine Art and Fine Coffee
Frostwood Gallery and The Coffee Factory have partnered up to share this unique event that pairs Fine Art with Fine Coffee at a beloved local venue.
Frostwood Gallery will be showcasing two of their New England artists, both with very different styles:
Betsy Holmes & Anne-Marie Delaunay-Danizio
The Coffee Factory
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Frostwood Gallery
info@frostwoodgallery.com
Artist Group Info
dianatmoorephd@gmail.com
The Coffee Factory
55 Crystal AvenueDerry, New Hampshire 03038