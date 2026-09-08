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Fine Art and Fine Coffee

Fine Art and Fine Coffee

Frostwood Gallery and The Coffee Factory have partnered up to share this unique event that pairs Fine Art with Fine Coffee at a beloved local venue.

Frostwood Gallery will be showcasing two of their New England artists, both with very different styles:

Betsy Holmes & Anne-Marie Delaunay-Danizio

The Coffee Factory
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Frostwood Gallery
info@frostwoodgallery.com
http://www.frostwoodgallery.com

Artist Group Info

dianatmoorephd@gmail.com
The Coffee Factory
55 Crystal Avenue
Derry, New Hampshire 03038
https://www.thecoffeefactoryderry.com/

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