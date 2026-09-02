FallFest at the GNWCA

Fall color, handmade treasures, homegrown goods and the tastes of the season will come together Saturday, Sept. 26, when the Great North Woods Center for the Arts welcomes visitors to its ninth annual FallFest.

Held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Center’s historic property at 1993 U.S. Route 3 in Columbia, FallFest brings together crafters, artisans, growers and makers for a day of shopping, demonstrations, food and community — all during one of the most beautiful times of year in New Hampshire’s North Country.