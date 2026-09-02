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FallFest at the GNWCA

FallFest at the GNWCA

Fall color, handmade treasures, homegrown goods and the tastes of the season will come together Saturday, Sept. 26, when the Great North Woods Center for the Arts welcomes visitors to its ninth annual FallFest.

Held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Center’s historic property at 1993 U.S. Route 3 in Columbia, FallFest brings together crafters, artisans, growers and makers for a day of shopping, demonstrations, food and community — all during one of the most beautiful times of year in New Hampshire’s North Country.

Great North Woods Center for the Arts
Free
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Great North Woods Center for the Arts
603-246-8998
gnwcacenter@gmail.com
gnwca.org
Great North Woods Center for the Arts
1993 US Rte. 3
Columbia, New Hampshire 03576
603-246-8998
gnwcacenter@gmail.com
https://www.gnwca.org/

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