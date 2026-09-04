"Facts, Truth, and the Rule of Law" Public Forum

Best-Selling Author and MSNBC Legal Analyst Andrew Weissmann to Headline "Facts, Truth, and the Rule of Law" Forum in Portland

Legal analyst from national news outlets joins Maine Lawyers for the Rule of Law and Maine Justice Foundation for September 10 event

Maine Lawyers for the Rule of Law, in partnership with the Maine Justice Foundation, will host a public forum, Facts, Truth, and the Rule of Law, on September 10 at Hannaford Hall on the University of Southern Maine's Portland campus, 88 Bedford Street.

The event will feature keynote speaker Andrew Weissmann, a familiar face to television audiences nationwide as a legal analyst for MSNBC and MS NOW, where he regularly breaks down the day's biggest legal and political stories. He is also the best-selling author of the newly released book Liar's Kingdom, and co-hosts the popular podcast Main Justice. His commentary and writing appear frequently in The New York Times, The Atlantic, and The Washington Post.

Beyond his media presence, Weissmann brings decades of experience at the highest levels of the American federal justice systems. He spent most of the past 20 years at the U.S. Department of Justice, including serving as lead prosecutor in Robert Mueller's Special Counsel's Office, Chief of the DOJ's Fraud Section, and General Counsel for the FBI. He has also taught law at NYU, Fordham, and Brooklyn Law School.

Mr. Weissman will address the fundamental problem of determining the truth of factual claims and assertions in the context of both political debate and legal proceedings. How can we know what is true and what is not true as a matter of fact? How can political leaders and other disseminators of information be held accountable for the factual accuracy of what they communicate to others?

A panel discussion will follow, moderated by Ellen Gorman, Justice (ret.) Maine Supreme Judicial Court and featuring Steve Collins, Maine Trust for Local News, Donald Alexander, Justice (ret.) Maine Supreme Judicial Court, and Micaela Schweitzer-Bluhm, Maine Monitor.

The forum is made possible by the generous financial support of Maine Justice Foundation and law firm sponsors Berman and Simmons, Bernstein Shur, Curtis Thaxter, Drummond Woodsum, Garmey Law, Gideon Asen, LeBlanc and Young, Lee International, Marcus Clegg, Murray Plumb and Murray, Norman Hanson, Perkins Thompson, Roach Sanchez, and Verrill, along with partner organizations including the Cumberland Bar Association, Lawyers Defending American Democracy, League of Women Voters, Maine Council of Churches, Maine Education Association, Maine Employment Lawyers Association, Maine State Bar Association, Maine Trial Lawyers Association, and Maine Women's Lobby.

Event Details:

What: Facts, Truth, and the Rule of Law - a public forum featuring best-selling author and MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissmann

When: September 10, 7 pm

Where: Hannaford Hall, University of Southern Maine, 88 Bedford Street, Portland, ME 04101

Cost: Free with donations appreciated. Open to the public; free parking included in attached garage.

RSVP: https://maineruleoflaw.org/upcoming-events/