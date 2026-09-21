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Entrain at the Medallion Opera House

Entrain at the Medallion Opera House

A Funky-World-Jam-Ska-Reggae-Rock Stew With Enough Drums to Sink a Battleship
Entrain has recorded eight albums, available on Dolphin Safe Records, all of which have been praised for their ability to shift effortlessly between musical styles - from rock, blues, calypso and ska, to zydeco, jazz and funk - often within the same song.

"The whole Entrain concept is based on the drums and infectious rhythms. Once we've got that.... anything goes, everything goes," explains Major. "The most important thing that we try to do with our music is bring everybody together in the spirit of peace, love, fun and a ton of drums!"

Formed and led by drummer Tom Major in 1993 while on hiatus from touring with rock legend Bo Diddley, Entrain has been blessed with a list of top tier musicians over the years. Tom takes the stage with lead singer/guitar wiz Brian Alex. Joining them is bassist M'Talewa, percussionist/sax player Hilary Noble, sax/percussionist Rebecca Pagano, and trombonist/percussionist Dan Fox. Their collective resume includes stints with such diverse players as Bo Diddley, Carly Simon, Chuck Berry, Southside Johnny, James Mongomery, Gary Burton, and Blood, Sweat, and Tears.

Medallion Opera House
$30-$35
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Medallion Opera House
603-723-3421
medallionoperahouse@gmail.com
www.medallionoperahouse.org

Artist Group Info

Entrain
https://www.entrain.com/
Medallion Opera House
20 Park St
Gorham, New Hampshire 03570
6034663322
medallionoperahouse@gmail.com
Medallionoperahouse.org

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