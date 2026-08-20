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August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

Emo Night Brooklyn

Emo Night Brooklyn

Welcome to Emo Night Brooklyn, a DJ dance party blasting the best emo and pop punk jams. We may even invite some of your favorite artists and bands to surprise you and join the party. Get ready to scream your lungs out, mosh, and dance to all your favorite songs with all of your favorite people and experience the awesomeness that is Emo Night Brooklyn.

Nashua Center for the Arts
$29.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Emo Night Brooklyn
800-657-8774
info@spectaclemanagement.net
Nashua Center for the Arts
https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

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