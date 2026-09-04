Dolly Parton Tribute Concert
Dolly Parton Tribute Concert
Teresa Dyer and The Wildflowers present an evening of Dolly Parton's greatest hits. Come enjoy the intimate setting of the Majestic Cafe, and celebrate this iconic celebrity's life and music! Doors open at 6:30pm
Majestic Cafe
$10
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Majestic Theatre, Conway NH
603-447-4737, ext 308
boxoffice@majestictheatre.com
Majestic Cafe
36 Main StConway, New Hampshire 03818
6034474737
office@mountaintopmusic.org