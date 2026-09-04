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Dolly Parton Tribute Concert

Dolly Parton Tribute Concert

Teresa Dyer and The Wildflowers present an evening of Dolly Parton's greatest hits. Come enjoy the intimate setting of the Majestic Cafe, and celebrate this iconic celebrity's life and music! Doors open at 6:30pm

Majestic Cafe
$10
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Majestic Theatre, Conway NH
603-447-4737, ext 308
boxoffice@majestictheatre.com
https://www.conwaymajestic.com/
Majestic Cafe
36 Main St
Conway, New Hampshire 03818
6034474737
office@mountaintopmusic.org
https://www.conwaymajestic.com/cafe/

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