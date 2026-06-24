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Dance For Democracy! - VT

Dance For Democracy! - VT

Dance to funky and high-energy music at the Montpelier Arts Hub. Cash bar, snacks, and a quiet room for chilling. Learn about how the ACLU continues to litigate, legislate, and advocate for the preservation of constitutional rights! Because freedom can't protect itself! Suggested donation of 15$ at the door. If you pay online with the QR code, bring your emailed receipt to show at the door. See you there! Supported by Drops for Democracy and individuals from the Central Vermont community.

Montpelier Performing Arts Hub
07:30 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Ivy Zeller
8022795832
izeller@comcast.net
Montpelier Performing Arts Hub
35 College Street
Montpelier, Vermont 05602
https://www.mpa-hub.org/

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