Crosswind The Chris Stapleton Experience at Medallion Opera House

Crosswind - The Chris Stapleton Experience

Back by popular demand: Crosswind is a music project dedicated to re-creating the music of Chris Stapleton. These A-list seasoned musicians got together and put together a show that will have you singing and dancing throughout. From Alec Antobenedetto's uncanny vocal resemblance to Chris Stapleton, Tina Daurizio with her magical Morgane Stapleton background vocal harmonies, Leo Melanson's amazing pedal steel tapestries, Jay Tullio's whiskey-tinged guitar lines, Kyle Murphy's weaving of Acoustic Guitar & background vocals, Dave Hines velvety smooth bass lines to world-renowned drummer Joe Donnelly laying down the foundation of this band. This show will have you screaming for more long after it's over.