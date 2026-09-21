© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR today and your gift will be matched $1 for $1!

Crosswind The Chris Stapleton Experience at Medallion Opera House

Crosswind The Chris Stapleton Experience at Medallion Opera House

Crosswind - The Chris Stapleton Experience

Back by popular demand: Crosswind is a music project dedicated to re-creating the music of Chris Stapleton. These A-list seasoned musicians got together and put together a show that will have you singing and dancing throughout. From Alec Antobenedetto's uncanny vocal resemblance to Chris Stapleton, Tina Daurizio with her magical Morgane Stapleton background vocal harmonies, Leo Melanson's amazing pedal steel tapestries, Jay Tullio's whiskey-tinged guitar lines, Kyle Murphy's weaving of Acoustic Guitar & background vocals, Dave Hines velvety smooth bass lines to world-renowned drummer Joe Donnelly laying down the foundation of this band. This show will have you screaming for more long after it's over.

Medallion Opera House
$25-$30
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Medallion Opera House
603-723-3421
medallionoperahouse@gmail.com
www.medallionoperahouse.org

Artist Group Info

Crosswind The Chris Stapleton Experience
https://travellercsexperience.com/shows
Medallion Opera House
20 Park St
Gorham, New Hampshire 03570
6034663322
medallionoperahouse@gmail.com
Medallionoperahouse.org

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.